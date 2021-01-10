Islam: Reservations Against Coronavirus Vaccine

The Ulema Council of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country, will decide whether the government’s COVID-19 vaccine is permissible (halal) before mass vaccination starts.The problem: The vaccine may use a pig-based gelatine as a stabiliser. For Muslims consuming pork is prohibited. In 2018, the Council banned a measles vaccine.Indonesia President Joko Widodo a secular Muslim who has a "has a penchant for loud rock music" will be the first to be vaccinated to boost public trust in vaccines. The country has obtained three million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.