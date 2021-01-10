Nostalgia: Vatican Prepares Useless Ecumenical Message on Martin Luther

The Vatican and the Lutheran World Federation are preparing a “joint message” on Martin Luther to be published “in the near future,” Cardinal Kurt Koch told VaticanNews.va (January 8).A group of "experts" was asked to clarify "from an ecumenical point of view" the historical, theological, and canonical questions relating to Luther's excommunication.Koch calls Luther's necessary excommunication an allegedly "painful wound in the history of Catholic-Lutheran division.”The "Joint Message" will be another useless statement, while the Church is burning.