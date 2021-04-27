The Proof: Covid-19 “Pandemic” Is a Hoax

Brazil’s health authority, Anvisa, announced on April 26 it would not recommend importing the Russian Sputnik V – one of the best, cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccines, NYTimes.com reported. Sputnik V is abortion-tainted.
Brazil is said to have "the second-highest coronavirus death toll worldwide." The country has struggled to obtain sufficient vaccine supplies.
Anvisa claimed that “questions” remained about the vaccine’s development, safety and manufacturing. Over 30 countries use Sputnik V - in Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay, Mexico, and Nicaragua. A peer-reviewed February study published in The Lancet said Sputnik V had an efficacy rate of 91.6%.
Why then did Brazil refuse? The answer is buried deep in the dry, 72-page annual report of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which contains this startling admission,
“U.S. health officials under President Donald Trump worked to convince Brazil to reject Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine" (source: here). The Biden regime has evidently maintained this policy.
Meanwhile the European Medical Agency, the EU’s drug regulator, is intentionally slow walking its approval of Sputnik V by probing the “ethical standards of the Sputnik vaccine trials.” No other vaccine trial has been questions in this regard.
At the same time, the slow vaccine rollout and continuing lockdowns are costing EU countries billions of Euros daily. This is the prove that Covid is not about a “pandemic” but [only] about “politics.”
