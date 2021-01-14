Florida legislator Randy Fine has urged the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, to divest state funds from five Big Tech companies, citing their efforts to “silence tens of millions good, patriotic … More

Florida legislator Randy Fine has urged the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, to divest state funds from five Big Tech companies, citing their efforts to “silence tens of millions good, patriotic Americans.”



“I write to ask that you order the immediate divestment of any Florida-held equity and debt of the following companies: Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet (Google),” he wrote in a letter to DeSantis and his Cabinet.