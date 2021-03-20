Bishop Closes Parishes, Saves Planet Instead

Salford Bishop John Arnold launched a radical restructuring plan to close 75 of his 150 churches to save money.
At the same time, Arnold appointed last November Emma Gardner as “Head of Environment” to oversee a diocesan environmental centre.
Her last position as head of environmental sustainability at Manchester University was advertised as up to £62,727 ($87,401). DiClara.co.uk (March 19) has learned that she is being paid by the diocese “well in excess of double that.”
