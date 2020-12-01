Desmond Swayne: "The Government would set the seal on its reputation as the most authoritarian since the Commonwealth of the 1650s should they use coercion to ensure vaccination. But it is as … More

Desmond Swayne: "The Government would set the seal on its reputation as the most authoritarian since the Commonwealth of the 1650s should they use coercion to ensure vaccination. But it is as nothing as the enthusiasm of Labour for even more coercive and restrictive measures."

Comment: "Vaccinationism" is coming our way: "coercion, authoritarianism, enthusiasm for even more restrictive measures"