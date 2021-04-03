Lonely Bishop Carries Cross Through The Streets

Waterford and Lismore Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, 61, Ireland, carried on Good Friday a wooden cross through the streets of Waterford while praying the Way of the Cross (picture published by CatholicArena.com).For the second year running, the pagan Irish regime has prohibited all public worship during Holy Week and Easter.In some places, like the Phoenix Park in Dublin, the faithful gathered to pray the Way of the Cross outdoors because the Catholic liturgy is forbidden (video below).