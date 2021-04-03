Police Assault Good Friday Liturgy

Police forces intervened around 6 p.m. during a Good Friday liturgy in the Polish Christ the King parish, London.When the priest noticed the issue, he announced visibly shaken that there was "a problem."Then, two policemen entered the sanctuary without showing any respect for the religious ceremony. They went to the altar and threatened the faithful with fines and even arrest if they remained in the church.A policeman said into the microphone, “This meeting is unfortunately legal… eeeh illegal in view of the coronavirus rules currently in force.”The priest who by then had lost all his courage, asked the faithful to obey, and the congregation left the church. The altar boys removed their cassocks in the sacristy but returned to genuflect in front of the Cross before leaving the church.When it was too late, the parish issued a statement protesting the “desecration” and announcing that all Easter Masses would be celebrated, “The police brutally exceeded their authority since all government requirements had been met.”