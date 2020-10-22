Why Now? Gay Francis Backs Post-Communist Gaystapo

This week, the Italian parliament passes a law making it a “hate crime” to criticise the homosex political agenda.Alessandro Zan, a post-Communist parliamentary and homosex activist after which the repression law is named, wrote on Twitter.com that Francis endorsement of homosex unions recognises the "rights" of militant homosexuals to "family life" and helps fight "hatred and discrimination.” The expression "hatred and discrimination" is a neo-communist codeword for criticism.According to Tan's inflammatory rhetorics, it is the task of the [neo-communist] legislator to combat these "violent phenomena." Now, he wants also a repression law against, what he calls "homotransphobia.”The Italian opposition leader Matteo Salvini already backed down, “I respect the words of the Holy Father."The timing of Francis' gay scandal is also useful for him because it helps distracting from his financial chaos and from his betraying of the Chinese Catholics.