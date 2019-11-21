The Editor-In-Chief of L’Osservatore Romano Is a Desaster

Andrea Monda, the editor in chief of the Vatican daily L’Osservatore Romano, only named in December 2018, is another personnel disaster for Francis, writes LaVerità.info (November 17).
Monda is a former religious instruction teacher at the Roman Pilo Albertelli highschool.
He was recommended for the job by the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communcation Paolo Ruffini, Pope Francis’ spindoctor Father Antonio Spadaro, and Francis’ court journalist Andrea Tornielli.
Monda is considered to be a victim of a too big ego. These are some accusations against him:
• he invited the convicted child abuser, Father Giacomo Ruggeri, to publish an article on L’Osservatore Romano. After Monda was warned, he had Ruggeri write a second article.
• he identified John Paul II as the author of John XXIII’s encyclical Pacem in Terris (1963).
• he called Francis on the occasion of his sixth year as pope a “family doctor.”
• he reported at length about a Roman Film Festival whose director is his brother Antonio.
• he agreed to promote a new leftwing Catholic party under the condition that the party would give a leading position to his son.
• he angered the Italian Bishops by pushing for an Italian synod they do not want.
• he didn’t publish an article by Cardinal José Tolentino on L’Osservatore’s front page as he had promised. In order to placate Tolentino, he re-published the text claiming unspecified corrections of the first version.
• even the anti Catholic Lucetta Scaraffia and her team who produced a feminist insert for L’Osservatore reseigned their post in protest against Monda.
