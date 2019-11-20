International Arrest Warrant For Francis Protégé Zanchetta Requested

The Argentinean prosecutor María Soledad Filtrín Cuezzo has requested international help to arrest Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who is accused of “homosexually abusing two seminarians”.
According to AciPrensa.com, the request was made because Zanchetta has not responded to repeated telephone calls or emails. It is assumed that he is hiding in the Vatican.
Earlier this month, police raided offices in his former diocese Orán.
Zanchetta is a Francis' protégé and the first Argentinean bishop named by Francis. The first accusations against him were made in 2015 and involved nude selfies on Zanchetta's phone.
He retired in August 2017 as Orán bishop for "health reasons." Shortly after, Francis created for him a position in the Vatican.
