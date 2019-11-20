Curia Cardinal Adores Pachamama (Video)

In 2015, Curia Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi produced a scandal when he participated in a Pachamama celebration. At the time, a video was uploaded on Gloria.tv several times generating about 20k clicks.The Pachamama Synod shows that this was not an isolated incident. In the video below, Ravasi walks around a blanket honouring "Mother Earth" (Pachamama) and "Father Sun" (Tata Inti).The celebration was led by a shaman and happened in San Marcos Sierras, Argentina. It was part of Ravasi's so called “Courtyard of the Gentiles,” a program fostering "dialogue" with atheists.