Bishop Schneider: Mother Earth Cult Serves Precise Political Agenda

The term „Mother Earth,“ a synonym of Pachamama or Gaia, carries religious connotations, Bishop Athanasius Schneider wrote on Kath.net (November 19).
Schneider observes that the Pachamama cult, present at the Amazon Synod, is at the center of global environmental politics.
He describes this cult as a blend of science, paganism, eastern mysticism and feminism whose biggest enemy is Christendom which he describes as “the only obstacle” towards a global religion.
According to Schneider, the Mother Earth cult has a political dimension. The Presidents Andrés Lopéz Obrador (Mexico), Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela), Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (Argentina), Evo Morales (Bolivia) and Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua) participated in “Mother Earth” ceremonies.
Schneider further observes that an UNESCO teachers' handbook entitled “Pachamama Teacher’s Guide” (2002) suggests imagining "Mother Earth" with a body and a personality.
In 2009, the United Nations proclaimed April 22 as the "Mother Earth Day."
Back then, Evo Morales told the UN General Assembly that Pachamama is a goddess, “The earth does not belong to us, but we belong to the earth.”
Schneider concludes that the Pachamama cult is part of a “precise political agenda” whose goal is a cultural revolution which supports pantheism, excludes God's transcendence, and replaces men with the earth as the center of the cosmos in order to restrict human rights in favour of the “rights” of Mother Earth.
