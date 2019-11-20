Vatican Punished For Financial Chaos - Managed By Francis Personally

The Toronto Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units suspended the Vatican’s access to its web system.
Egmont, an informal network of 164 financial intelligence units, shares information about money laundering, financing of terrorism, tax fraud, and other financial crimes.
According to Wsj.com (November 19), its confidence in the Vatican was shaken by the October 1 Vatican police raid.
Marc Odendall, a French German banker, resigned on Monday from the board of Vatican's financial watchdog AIF calling it an ineffective organisation.
Odendall mentioned that the raid couldn't have happened without the personal approval of Francis. “This has been completely managed by the Holy Father from A to Z.”
