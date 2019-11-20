Dutch Bishop Joins Petition Accusing Francis Of Idolatry

The Dutch Auxiliary Bishop Robert Mutsaerts, 61, of ’s-Hertogenbosch joined the signatories of ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org, the “Protest against Pope Francis’ sacrilegious acts.”
After Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó, Mutsaerts is the second bishop endorsing the text.
Already previously, he warned that the Amazon Synod is creating a “new religion” of eco-socialism, ecology, climate change and ecumenism while ignoring sacraments, sin, justification and hell.
Picture: Robert Mutsaerts
