Dutch Bishop Joins Petition Accusing Francis Of Idolatry

The Dutch Auxiliary Bishop Robert Mutsaerts, 61, of ’s-Hertogenbosch joined the signatories of ContraRecentiaSacrilegia.org, the “Protest against Pope Francis’ sacrilegious acts.”After Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó , Mutsaerts is the second bishop endorsing the text.Already previously, he warned that the Amazon Synod is creating a “new religion” of eco-socialism, ecology, climate change and ecumenism while ignoring sacraments, sin, justification and hell.