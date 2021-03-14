Most Unusual: Canonical Visitation At Cardinal Sarah's Former Congregation

The Congregation for Divine Worship will be subjected to a canonical visitation starting on March 15, Riposte-Catholique.fr reported.Until February 20, the Congregation was headed by Cardinal Sarah. Officially, canonical visitation are means to correct serious problems which have settled in in a Catholic institution. Now, however, they are mostly used as a pretext to dismantle the last remains of Catholicism.Thus, the likely goal of the visitation is to purge the Congregation from people loyal to Sarah.The visitation of Sarah's work will be carried out by Castellaneta Bishop Claudio Maniago, 55, a liturgist, member of the Liturgy Congregation, and president of the Liturgical Commission of the Italian Bishops’ Conference.Maniago is an enemy of the Traditional Latin Mass and a rigorist who called for the restriction of the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum.In keeping with a modern Vatican practice, it is likely that the visitator will be put in charge of the institution which he visitated.