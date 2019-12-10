China Yearns for "More Exchange" with Pope Francis

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said on November 28 that his country “welcomes more exchanges” with the Vatican in response to Francis expressing his wish to visit Beijing when returning from Japan.Shuan said that “good communication” has been maintained between two sides and “the improvement in relations” has been welcomed. China and the Vatican signed in September 2018 a secret deal on the appointment of bishops.According to GlobalTimes.cn (November 28), the two sides have been “moderately engaged” in getting to know each other, and to find more common ground for their “shared missions,” such as “fighting organ trafficking” and “promoting ecological protection.”From May to July, 78 Chinese artworks from the Vatican Museum were shown in Beijing's Palace Museum.