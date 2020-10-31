Francis Interview: “Remember to Buy a Little Dog”

Francis mentioned during his AdnKronos.com interview an old lady he met in the Buenos Aires slum on the day John Paul II died.
Bergoglio was in a bus on his way to say Mass in a favela when he heard the news.
At the end of Mass, a poor woman approached him asking for information on how a new pope is elected, “I told her about the white smoke, the cardinals, the conclave.”
She interrupted me and said, “Listen, Bergoglio, when you become pope, first remember to buy a small dog.”
I answered her that I would hardly be elected, and if so “why should I buy a dog.”
"Because every time you find yourself eating” – she answered – “give a little piece to him first, if he is ok, then go on eating".
