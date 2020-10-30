Francis Interview: “My Instinct and the Holy Spirit Guide Me”

He did nothing else but to continue the work of Benedict XVI, Francis said in a hagiographic interview with AdnKronos.com (October 30).
Benedict is for Francis “a father and a brother” and “holiness in person,” Francis visits him often, “There are no problems between us.”
He disclaims reports claiming that the two had been fighting over the same tomb.
For Francis, corruption is an old problem in the Church, “but the vast majority of the Church persues the right path.”
He believes that the Lord called him to do what he is doing, “Sincerely, I am not very optimistic (he smiles) but I trust in God and in men faithful to God.”
Intrestingly, Francis is only asked about criticisms referring to his famous statement about homosex-partnerships. Francis answers “that criticism can be constructive” (etc.).
He says that “my instinct and the Holy Spirit guide me.” And, “I pray, I pray a lot.”
Recalling a bishop telling him that the lockdown made people “lose the habit” to go to Church, Francis tells AdnKronos that if this people “came to Church out of habit then it is better that they stay at home.”
A good habit is called a virtue.
Picture: © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTxcqhqplas
Clicks134
- Report
Social networks
Dubious
When caught that’s the narrative, ie, following immediate previous Popes or immediate previous Popes made “similar errors”.