Rome’s Castel Sant'Angelo: Reimagining the Human Path to Salvation Through Architecture

currentsnews The Holy Angel bridge was originally built in 134 AD as a passageway to pagan Roman Emperor Hadrian's mausoleum. Today, the Italian bridge displays iconic angel architecture that … More

currentsnews The Holy Angel bridge was originally built in 134 AD as a passageway to pagan Roman Emperor Hadrian's mausoleum. Today, the Italian bridge displays iconic angel architecture that reimagines the human plight to salvation.