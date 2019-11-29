3
4
1
2
Clicks37

ROMAN ROTA DEAN CANNOT BE A FREEMASON

HerzMariae
MarysAdvocates.org: "It has been reported that the director of the appeal tribunal at the Holy See is a freemason, so, I’ve asked that he be investigated by the next highest authority. Msgr. Pio …More
MarysAdvocates.org: "It has been reported that the director of the appeal tribunal at the Holy See is a freemason, so, I’ve asked that he be investigated by the next highest authority. Msgr. Pio Vito Pinto (allegedly a freemason) was appointed as the Dean of the Tribunal of the Roman Rota in 2012. His office decides appeals from aggrieved parties in canon law cases at Catholic tribunals all over the world. The report that the Msgr. Pio Vito Pinto is a freemason has been repeatedly published."
