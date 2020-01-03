What Francis’ Victim Really Said, And What He Replied

Contradicting other media reports, Cosima Charlton brought out on Twitter what the Chinese woman, beaten by Francis, said.
Charlton was a crown prosecutor for twenty years. Examining footage evidence was part of her job.
The Chinese woman said: "I just want to say, I just saw in the holiday, Hong Kong is already finished. Have a good break" (video below).
Francis' slapping the woman wasn't necessary to free himself from her grip as a security man already had his hand on the woman's arm, Charlton notices. Francis also doesn't attempt to pull away his hand.
Charlton hears Francis saying "eh," then possibly the word "bruja" (Spanish: "witch," "bitch") but not from Francis but from a different man further away, perhaps a security man.
What Francis said while slapping the woman is, “Ay, las manos” (Spanish: “Oh, the hands”).
