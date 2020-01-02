Cardinal Müller Backs Francis: Abu Dhabi can be "correctly interpreted"

Francis’ 2019 Abu Dhabi Declaration is in line with Benedict XVI’s Regensburg Lecture, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller claimed in an interview with Kath.net (January 2).
According to Müller, the basic content in both statements is that no one may invoke God to justify violence against those of other faiths.
Müller even says: "Apart from individual formulations that can be clarified and protected from misunderstanding, the overall intention of the Abu Dhabi Declaration is to be acknowledged."
In truth, the main Abu Dhabi error cannot be clarified and Müller himself is not able to do it.
For it claims that God wants the difference between the sexes in the same way as He wants the difference between the Catholic religion and the other [false] religions.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Michael Swan, CC BY-ND, #newsKegxlcbued
Trying to square a circle, Cardinal Muller ? Are you having this problem because you are refusing to consider that the resignation of BXVI might be invalid?
Trying to square a circle, Cardinal Muller ? Are you having this problem because you are refusing to consider that the resignation of BXVI might be invalid?
The Church as founded by Jesus Christ...the Mystical Body of Christ... is supremely more valuable than the one modern churchmen have erected around it... ie., the Vatican bureaucratic system. It is a body that has been mortally infected with Modernism. Let the bureaucracy die, if that's what's necessary to protect the Mystical Body.
The Church as founded by Jesus Christ...the Mystical Body of Christ... is supremely more valuable than the one modern churchmen have erected around it... ie., the Vatican bureaucratic system. It is a body that has been mortally infected with Modernism. Let the bureaucracy die, if that's what's necessary to protect the Mystical Body.
Of course it is in line with Benedict XVI’s Regensburg Lecture, because he is a modernist too. All VII popes are modernists.