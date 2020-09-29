Home
Rep. Ilhan Omar beats back Democratic primary challenge in Minnesota
DefendTruth
1 hour ago
Rep. Ilhan Omar defeats her Democratic primary challenger attorney Antone Melton-Meaux; Fox News Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports.
