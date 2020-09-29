Clicks60

But do Republicans acknowledge God?

DefendTruth
1
Tucker Carlson: "At its core, Christianity is a threat to the left because it acknowledges an authority higher than the Democratic National Committee."
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

F M Shyanguya
  • Report
None of these people are Christian
- Tucker Carlson practices Kabbalah? (Red String Bracelet)
- Dr Taylor Marshall belongs to the Antichurch – The WAR Our Time – Bits & Pieces
- A Devotee of the Ancient Mystery Religions, Pope Francis is an Idolater and a Pagan
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up