But do Republicans acknowledge God?
DefendTruth
1
1 hour ago
Tucker Carlson: "At its core, Christianity is a threat to the left because it acknowledges an authority higher than the Democratic National Committee."
F M Shyanguya
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
None of these people are Christian
-
Tucker Carlson practices Kabbalah? (Red String Bracelet)
-
Dr Taylor Marshall belongs to the Antichurch – The WAR Our Time – Bits & Pieces
-
A Devotee of the Ancient Mystery Religions, Pope Francis is an Idolater and a Pagan
