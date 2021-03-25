Elton John has a point, Your Holiness! In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of Passion Sunday and the fact that Our Lord hid Himself from His enemies before the time of His … More





In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of Passion Sunday and the fact that Our Lord hid Himself from His enemies before the time of His Passion had begun. Father then compares Our Lord's betrayal by His own to what is going on now at the highest levels of the Church. Father points out that homosexual activists actually have a right to be confused by the Vatican's recent correct statement against blessing so-called gay unions when, in fact, Pope Francis and the Vatican have been offering tacit approval of such unions for years. So, what do you think? Is Elton John right to call out Vatican hypocrisy? In any case, it is the Mystical Body of Christ entering into the Passion once again. Let us make no mistake about that.