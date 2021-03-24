"2019": Remembering the Old Normal A grandfather, and a friend of RTV in Ireland, writes a beautiful song, recalling life before the COVID lockdowns in Ireland. We dedicate this song to all the … More





A grandfather, and a friend of RTV in Ireland, writes a beautiful song, recalling life before the COVID lockdowns in Ireland. We dedicate this song to all the elderly people of the world who have not been able to see and hug their grandchildren in over a year. Never forget what they are doing to us all. And never let the old normal slip away. RTV CONTENT NOW AVAILABLE ON: "2019": Remembering the Old NormalA grandfather, and a friend of RTV in Ireland, writes a beautiful song, recalling life before the COVID lockdowns in Ireland. We dedicate this song to all the elderly people of the world who have not been able to see and hug their grandchildren in over a year. Never forget what they are doing to us all. And never let the old normal slip away. RTV CONTENT NOW AVAILABLE ON: remnant-tv.com LYRICS: I woke up this morning, feeling kind of blue, As I stared out my window, my thoughts turns to you. Snowflakes were falling, fading in the dark, Just like the sunshine, that's gone from my heart. Lone is the valley, wide is the sea, Tall are the mountains, that keep you from me. It seems so long ago now, it's just like a dream, But I still remember 2019. You were only three then, as you bounced on my knee, You were buzzing and humming, just like the bumblebee. Your grandma near fainted, when you let out a scream, At a big hairy spider, in 2019. Do you remember the day that we went to the zoo, You cried when a monkey, stuck his tongue out at you. You ran to your mammy, she bought you ice cream, Oh, I hope you remember 2019. Lone is the valley, wide is the sea, Tall are the mountains, that keep you from me. It seems so long ago now, it's just like a dream, But I still remember 2019, And I hope you remember 2019.