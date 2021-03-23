BORDER CRISIS: RTV's Exclusive Recording of Trump Advisor’s Prophetic Warning In this RTV Follow Up, Michael J. Matt releases his personal cell phone recording of an October 2020 teleconference with … More





In this RTV Follow Up, Michael J. Matt releases his personal cell phone recording of an October 2020 teleconference with Trump advisor Stephen Miller. Given the escalating crisis at the U.S. southern border, Michael explains how that teleconference has become positively prophetic. How did the Trump team know the extent of the border crisis even before the November election? Michael shares his theory: It's all about the Great Reset and the globalists' puppet, Joe Biden. Plus, Michael draws a startling parallel from this crisis to the fall of the Roman Empire, which involved similar high-level moral and political corruption to what we see today. Does the so-called "Barbarian Invasion" of Rome set precedent for what is happening to the United States today?