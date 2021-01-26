Deadliest Month for Bishops

Allegedly because of the coronavirus, January 2021 has been the most deadly for bishops in history.The previous record was set only last month, reports Davids-Ruminations.Blogspot.com. 24 bishops have died during January 2021 beating the December record of 23 dead bishops.Over 2020, the average was 14.9 dead bishops per month, over the last decade 12.6 per month, and over the last century 8.3 per month. The increase is not surprising as there has been an inflation of bishops since Vatican II.Other months with many dead bishops were March 1988 (22), June 2020 (21), February 2013* (21), and July 2011 (19). February 2013 was the month when Benedict XVI retired.