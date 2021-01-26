Archbishop Exorcises Coronavirus, But Then Loses Courage

Archbishop Fernando Chomalí uploaded a video on Twitter.com on Saturday showing how he throws holy water from a helicopter to exorcise Concepción, Chile, of the coronavirus."Blessing of Concepción and exorcism to remove the coronavirus from our lives, God is great," he wrote.Concepción is in its second total quarantine. Prior to the Feast of St Sebastian on 20 January, Chomalí called for people to stay away from churches to prevent contagion. He produced more than nine online Masses for that feastday.Unfortunately, after some demons complained about his video on social media, Chomalí removed it. Before that, it accumulated almost 10,000 views.