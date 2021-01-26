One Cardinal And Seven Bishops Sign Homosex Statement

Eight US bishops have signed a statement to foster homoesxual temptations in youth: “God created you, God loves you and God is on your side,” they wrote (TylerClementi.org, January 25).The signees are the usual ones: Newark Cardinal Tobin, Santa Fe Archbishop Wester, Lexington Bishops Stowe, San Diego Bishop McElroy, Cheyenne Bishop Biegler, Tucson Bishop Weisenberger, and the retired auxiliary bishops Gumbleton (Detroit) and Madden (Baltimore).They make the general claim that Christ taught love, mercy and "welcome for all people" - which is not true as he strongly attacked the Pharisees and others. The statement adds that Christ's affection was especially for those "who felt" persecuted or marginalised which is also incorrect as Christ cared for the persecuted for the Kingdom of God, not for those "who feel" persecuted.The bishops selectively quote the Catechism of the Catholic Church which teaches that homosexuals are to be treated with respect, compassion and sensitivity. They omit other assessments in the Bible and the Catechism according to which homosexuality is objectively disordered, intrinsically evil, a sin crying to God for revenge, and an abomination.