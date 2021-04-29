St Catherine of Siena stained glass "Catherine blessed the Creator of all things, who shows the path of blessedness to mortal men." – Benedictus antiphon for the feast of St Catherine of Siena. … More

St Catherine of Siena stained glass



"Catherine blessed the Creator of all things, who shows the path of blessedness to mortal men." – Benedictus antiphon for the feast of St Catherine of Siena. Stained glass from the chapel of St Dominic's Sixth Form College in Harrow.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr