Pope Saint Pius V This photo is of the relics of the Dominican Saint and Pope Pius V, who is enshrined in the basilica of St Mary Major in Rome. Below is part of my exhortation given at the 8pm Live-… More

Pope Saint Pius V



This photo is of the relics of the Dominican Saint and Pope Pius V, who is enshrined in the basilica of St Mary Major in Rome. Below is part of my exhortation given at the 8pm Live-streamed Rosary: "Today is also the feast of the great Pope of the Rosary, Saint Pius V, who in 1571 asked the Rosary Confraternity to pray for victory at Lepanto. 450 years ago that victory was won by the intercession of Our Lady, and through the praying of the Rosary by countless faithful Christians. Consequently Pope St Pius V instituted the feast of Our Lady of Victory which we now remember as the Feast of the Holy Rosary in October. He also greatly encouraged Catholics to join the Rosary Confraternity, a spiritual network of Christians who are bound simply by the commitment to pray fifteen decades of the Rosary every week, and who are thus enrolled in the Rosary Confraternity run by the Dominicans. Especially as our Holy Father Pope Francis has called on the whole Catholic world to pray the Rosary daily throughout the month of May for an end to the pandemic, I would urge everyone to join the Rosary Confraternity. Contact your nearest Dominican priory, contact me, and ask to be enrolled! For Pope St Pius V declared that thanks to the Rosary Confraternity “Christians began suddenly to be transformed into [better] men, the darkness of heresy to be dispelled, and the light of Catholic faith to shine forth”. And Pope Leo XIII said that the members of the Rosary Confraternity, all praying the Holy Rosary day after day formed an army that fight for Christ “under the banner and guidance of the Heavenly queen.” Indeed, he said that all who pray as members of the Rosary Confraternity will encourage others in the Church to pray the Rosary too, and so they shall reap “their souls’ salvation” through it. Certainly, it is my hope that this coming month of May will see a great renewal of Catholics taking up the Rosary, and it is my prayer that this year, the 450th anniversary of the victory at Lepanto, will see a revival of the Rosary Confraternity around the world! For, in the midst of this pandemic and all the worlds sufferings and uncertainties, we can only have recourse to God, and so we must pray: pray the Rosary daily! Through the spiritual communion of the Rosary Confraternity, we know that we never pray alone. Rather when one prays the Rosary, wherever they may be, they are united with the millions of others throughout the world, all enrolled members of the Rosary Confraternity, who are praying with us and for us. How much stronger and more efficacious are our prayers when we are thus united together through the bonds of charity that bind us together in the Rosary Confraternity. As St John Vianney once said, “If anyone has the happiness of being in the Confraternity of the Rosary, he has in all corners of the world brothers and sisters who pray for him.” So, if you’re not already a member, do get in touch with us Dominicans, and let’s have you enrolled in the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary!"



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr