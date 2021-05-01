Saint Joseph the Worker "O God, who in your inexpressible providence were pleased to choose Saint Joseph as spouse of the most holy Mother of your Son, grant, we pray, that we, who revere him as our … More





"O God, who in your inexpressible providence were pleased to choose Saint Joseph as spouse of the most holy Mother of your Son, grant, we pray, that we, who revere him as our protector on earth, may be worthy of his heavenly intercession. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." Today, 1 May, is the feast of St Joseph the Worker. May he pray for us and especially for all who labour for God's glory. This painting is from Salamanca Cathedral. My homily for today's feast can be read



