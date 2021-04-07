Behind His Back: Impeccable Vatican Prelate Fired

Francis fired US Monsignore Robert Oliver, the Secretary to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, without warning after 8 years in service.Oliver mentioned this with “anger” during a Good Friday homily in Boston (video below). A few days earlier, he was at the airport in Rome for what he thought was a short trip to Boston.Suddenly, his phone rang and a journalist asked him why the Vatican had announced the end of his service. “Unfortunately my superiors in Rom had kind of failed to let me know,” Oliver said.Minutes later, Oliver received a call from Boston Cardinal Seán O'Malley, the head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors who told him that he "will return" to Boston. O’Malley explained to Oliver that he had served longer than is the norm, and added sarcastically “welcome back home.”Oliver's formulation "my superiors in Rome" indicated that O'Malley himself was put before a fait accompli by deputy Secretary of State Peña Parra who does the dirty work for Francis.Oliver was for years a lay member of the the Boston based Charismatic Lay Brotherhood before being ordained a priest. He is a no-nonsense, honest and serious worker who evidently did not fit into the South American crook regime that Francis installed in the Vatican.