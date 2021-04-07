Decadent Catholic Hierarchs Pay Tribute To One Of Their Own

The Pontifical Academy for Life, headed by anti-Catholic Archbishop Paglia celebrated the "achievements" of anti-Catholic Father Hans Küng who died on April 6.
The joke Academy published on Twitter.com Küng's picture with the claim, “A great figure in last century's theology has died, whose ideas and analyses must always make us reflect on the Catholic Church, the Churches, the society, the culture.”
Anti-Catholic Limburg Bishop Bätzing, Germany's presiding bishop, praised Küng’s commitment to “lived ecumenism,” and inter-religious dialogue. Bätzing thanked for many years of commitment as a "Catholic" theologian in "communicating the Gospel” claiming that Küng leaves behind a "rich theological legacy."
In reality, Küng was not a theologian but an exceedingly vain theological journalist whose writings aimed at pleasing this world's rich and powerful, and contributed to the decline of the Church in the rich countries.
