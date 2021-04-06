Hans Küng Dead At 93

Father Hans Küng, a heterodox theologian of Swiss origin, died aged 93 on April 6 in Tübingen, Germany. Küng was an early fellow campaigner, and later a vocal critic of Benedict XVI.Ratzinger and Küng participated at Vatican II as periti ("experts"). In September 2005, Benedict granted Küng a friendly theological discussion at the Vatican.Due to a direct Vatican intervention which preferred him to Hans Urs von Balthasar, Küng became theology professor in Tübingen but was forbidden to teach theology in 1979. He was never suspended as priest. He has denied the dogma of papal infallibility, the virginity of Our Lady, and many other Catholic teachings. Finally, he gave up on Christianity and called for the fusion of all religions into a one-world-religion under the name “Weltethos” (world ethos).Küng also said that he would commit euthanasia if necessary.