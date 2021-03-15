Cardinal Müller: God Made Nobody Homosexual

A union of whatever kind which is contrary to God's Will, cannot be declared "to be approved by God,” Cardinal Müller wrote in a March 15 statement about the impossibility of blessing homosexual liaisons.He explains the meaning of blessing as "to declare something to be good as coming from God and leading to him."Müller warns of “insane statements" such as "God created me diverse, egoistic, racist, nationalistic, etc., as if the dysfunctions and character defects were caused by God in a Manichaean way.”Müller does not rule out that the political catchphrase "marriage for all" is a deliberate violation or attack on religious freedom. He insists that husband and wife are "unique persons in their love community" and "not the interchangeable sex partners in smaller or larger numbers.”Müller distinguishes a respect for homosexual individuals from the interests of pressure groups that impose their views by force or with the help of brainwashing upon the majority in society, “Anyone who disagrees with their views is to be silenced, ostracised by the media or even legally prosecuted.”