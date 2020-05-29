Pittsburgh: Rosy Ruin of the Church

Pittsburgh Diocese announced a merger of 61 parishes into 15 until July 1. This way, the total number of diocesan parishes will decrease from 152 to 106.Bishop David Zubik writes in a letter to parishioners about a "difficult task," but demands a sacrifice: “You are positioning your new parish for more effective ministry by addressing financial needs, sharing resources and allowing your clergy to focus on the spiritual work for which they were ordained.”It has become a custom among bishops, to present the downfall of their mismanaged dioceses in very rosy colours.