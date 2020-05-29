Is This the New Grand Master?

The secretary of the late Grand Master of the Order of Malta informed the professed knights twice on May 23, that Fra Marco Luzzago had “changed his email address.”MarcoTossatti.com (May 29) notices that the Order’s secretary usually doesn’t deal with email matters.For him, this was an attempted to remind the knights of Luzzago as a possible new Grand Master, since his name has already come up.Luzzago was never a superior in the Order which would make it easy for the leading group around Albrecht von Boeselager, who is a married member and therefore cannot be elected, to continue with their “reform.”The aim of Boeselager’s “reform” is likely to marginalise the Order’s professed members and to secularise the Order’s social activities by turning it into an NGO.