Cardinal's Diocesan Newspaper: Homosexual Defrocked Priests Have the Floor

Francis’ endorsement of homosex civil unions reflects “overwhelmingly” the ordinary Catholics at the parish level, Gordon Davies told CatholicRegister.org (November 6), the newspaper of Toronto Archdiocese, Canada.Davies is a homosexual, a defrocked priest, and the spokesman for the homosex group “All Inclusive ministries” which is agitating at the Toronto Jesuit's parish Our Lady of Lourdes.The diocesan newspaper also features another homosexual and defrocked priest, Pearce Carefoote, who supports Francis and his homosex unions. VoxCantor.blogspot.com writes that Carefoote is now an Anglican parson.Cardinal Thomas Collins is responsible for Toronto Archdiocese and its newspaper.