In and Out: Who Will Be the Next Pope?

Cardinal Parolin’s exit from the Vatican Bank commission is an advantage for him, writes Sandro Magister (November 9).
Parolin dissociated himself from his Secretariat of State’s financial scandals and wants to keep clear of a storm “that could soon hit the Vatican Bank.”
Two Malta investment funds accuse the bank of having inflicted upon them a loss of tens of millions of euros by breaking of an agreement for the purchase and restoration of the former Stock Exchange Building in Budapest.
Magister doesn’t believe that the luckless Parolin is a potential successor of Francis anymore but sees Cardinal Tagle “beyond doubt” as Francis’ preferred candidate, however, Tagle may be “too similar to Francis.”
So, Francis’ candidate could be Bologna Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZwdlzdxwbz
Cardinal Wim Eijk mentioned again by Magister as a serious papabile, and as alternative to the disastrous Bergoglio pontificate.