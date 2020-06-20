Surprised? This Is One of the Few Cardinals Who Stills Shows Up in Cassock

Bologna Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi visited the Automobili Lamborghini headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese on June 18.
Lamborghini produces luxury cars and belongs to the Volkswagen Group. According to media reports, Zuppi was impressed by Lamborghinis innovative production and professional collaborators.
The cardinal showed up at the plant in cassock and purple zucchetto – a very unusual picture for a prelate of the Francis Church.
Even anti-Church media who usually label anti-Catholic prelates as “moderate” call Zuppi openly “ultra progressive”.
Zuppi especially promotes homosexual and left-wing propaganda.
#newsGisgorogyc
Clicks25
- Report
Social networks