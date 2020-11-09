Excellent News: 90% Effective Covid-19 Vaccine Not Produced From Aborted Children

Basics to avoid misinformation: 1. Every seasonal flu is cleared following spring after its activation in the fall. Therefore "covid 19" has already mutated and 'covid-19' vaccine is useless. 2. No developed vaccine can give protection to a future mutated virus and therefore no human can artificially through injection develop immunity to an unknown virus. 3. Only natural (herd) immunity along … More

Basics to avoid misinformation: 1. Every seasonal flu is cleared following spring after its activation in the fall. Therefore "covid 19" has already mutated and 'covid-19' vaccine is useless. 2. No developed vaccine can give protection to a future mutated virus and therefore no human can artificially through injection develop immunity to an unknown virus. 3. Only natural (herd) immunity along with strenghtening of the immune system (healthy life, diet etc.) is most reliable method to avoid active viral infection.