Excellent News: 90% Effective Covid-19 Vaccine Not Produced From Aborted Children

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is "90% effective" in preventing Covid-19, the two companies have announced.
The question is how long the protection lasts but it looks promising. The UK advanced orders for 30 million doses of the vaccine, enough to immunise 15 million people.
Twitter.com user CatholicSat, a medical doctor, speaks of a "very good news" and writes that this vaccine is "one of the ethically uncontroversial CoV-19 vaccine programs" which do not use the cell-line HEK-293 which is cultured from an aborted child.
CatholicSat writes that the Charlotte Lozier Institute, the research arm of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, mentions the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine among the ethically acceptable CoV-19 vaccine programs.
Copyright picture: Jernej Furman, Flickr, CC-BY
Basics to avoid misinformation: 1. Every seasonal flu is cleared following spring after its activation in the fall. Therefore "covid 19" has already mutated and 'covid-19' vaccine is useless. 2. No developed vaccine can give protection to a future mutated virus and therefore no human can artificially through injection develop immunity to an unknown virus. 3. Only natural (herd) immunity along with strenghtening of the immune system (healthy life, diet etc.) is most reliable method to avoid active viral infection.
