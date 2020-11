La Salle Brother Martin Sellner, 65, who works in the Philippines, published on October 21 an embarrassing 22-second dancing video on TikTok (below).The performance was part of a "challenge" that asked the participants to dance to DJ Shawny’s “Go Daddy Go.” Sellner was joined by his fellow brothers Miggy, Carlo and Eugene.By hopping like rabbits they wanted according to their own statement spread superficial “joy in the hearts of others.”