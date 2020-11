Francis received Father Pierluigi Maccalli, 59, for a November 9 audience.Maccalli belongs to the White Fathers. He was kidnapped by Islamic groups for two years in Niger and Mali, and liberated on October 8."When we said goodbye - Father Maccalli told Vatican media – “I shook his hand and he kissed my hands. I didn't expect this". At the audicence, nobody was wearing a coronavirus mask.