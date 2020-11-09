McCarrick Report Will Blame All On John Paul II, Spare Francis and Friends

Damian Thompson learned that the long-awaited McCarrick report which will be published on November 10, will “blame it all” on John Paul II and his secretary, retired Kraków Cardinal Dziwisz, 81, “while not telling us what Francis, Farrell, Wuerl, Tobin, Gregory knew.”According to LifeSiteNews.com, the report is more than 600 pages long and has many footnotes.Benedict XVI silenced McCarrick and banned him from traveling because of alleged homosexual abuses but Francis lifted that ban and used McCarrick for negotiating the Vatican's China deal.