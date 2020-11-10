Neo-Cardinal Sees “Logical Consequence” Between Benedict and Francis

Siena Neo-Cardinal Paolo Lojudice, 56, finds a “logical consequence” between Benedict and Francis.For him, Benedict provided the "theological concept" of charity and Francis its "concrete application" in pastoral practice.“Francis wants to bring the Church back to the radicality of the Gospel,” Lojudice told CruxNow.com (November 9) although Francis rather seems to contradict the Gospel in matters like Christ as the only saviour, marriage, sexual morality, relativism, and idolatry.Lojudice's goal once he gets his red hat is to “always remain who I am.” He also says that for Francis what counts is “that you are faithful to him [= Francis].”