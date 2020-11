Good News: Demolition Cardinal Retires

Francis accepted the resignation of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, England, who turned 75 on November 8 (resignation letter below).As usual, Nichols stays in office until another provision is made which means that Nichols could still be around for quite a while.Nichols has done great damage to the Church as can be seen here here , and here Deacon Nick Donnelly called his resignation on Twitter.com “good news” and predicts that “it will take the Church in England decades to recover from his leadership.”