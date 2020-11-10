Good News: Demolition Cardinal Retires

Francis accepted the resignation of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, England, who turned 75 on November 8 (resignation letter below).
As usual, Nichols stays in office until another provision is made which means that Nichols could still be around for quite a while.
Nichols has done great damage to the Church as can be seen here, here, here, and here.
Deacon Nick Donnelly called his resignation on Twitter.com “good news” and predicts that “it will take the Church in England decades to recover from his leadership.”
