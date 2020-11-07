Grace Gone: Cardinal Nichols Preaches Obedience to the Law

Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, England, urged the faithful in a November 5 letter to obey draconic curfew restrictions which bann all Sacraments across England.Previously, Nichols and several English bishops challenged the cessation of public worship because churches are save and make social distancing possible.Once the parliament approved the ban, Nichols asks Catholics to obey the law, “It is important that we, as responsible citizens, observe these Regulations, which have the force of law.”